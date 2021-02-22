Mango orchards in full bloom across State

Farmers looking forward to recoup losses suffered in previous years

Mango lovers can rejoice as a bumper yield is expected this year in the State.

Mango orchards across the State are in full bloom, as favourable weather conditions and preparedness have helped large-scale flowering of the trees this season.

Farmers and officials are expecting a bumper production of the delicious summer fruit.

According to information, 3,76,494 hectares are under mango cultivation in the State. Different varieties of mangoes, including Banginapalli, Totapuri, Chinna rasaalu, Pedda rasaalu, Suvarnarekha, Neelam, Jalalu, Mallika, etc. are some of the varieties grown in Andhra Pradesh.

When contacted, Joint Director (Horticulture) M. Venkateswarlu said that the mango gardens were in full bloom. “The flowering began in time, from December to January. Fruit setting would take place in the next few days. The yield is likely to be above normal this summer. The yield, on average, was 2 to 3 tonnes per acre last year. The yield is likely to be more than four tonnes per acre, and it can hover between 5 to 6 tonnes per acre this season,” he said.

Referring to Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjeev Choudhary’s directions, the JD(H) said that many measures were taken well in advance. “In fact, the preparedness began in June-July last year as soon as the previous year’s season harvesting was completed. Steps to control fruit fly were taken. With a robust flowering and favourable climatic conditions, the fruit setting is expected to be good. The department has placed orders with Dr. YSR Horticultural University for heramone traps. The traps, which are used in pest and insect control, would be supplied to the mango farmers. Export quality mangoes are also expected,” he said.

Due to unfavourable climatic conditions, mango production in the State fell last year. If the climatic conditions remains favourable, the farmers will get a bumper yield this year and recover the losses they had to suffer in previous seasons. The average production was 46,88,097 tonnes last year. The production hovered between 10 tonnes to 13 tonnes per hectare depending upon the district. The average production was 12 tonnes.