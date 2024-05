May 06, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The weavers of Mangalagiri, widely known for their exceptional hand-woven garments, felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with one of their products at his Rajahmundry public meeting on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Nara Lokesh has supported the weavers’ community over the past five years.