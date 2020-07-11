Man tries to sexually assault minor

A 45-year-old man allegedly tried to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl at Katiperi village of Chowdepalle mandal of Palamaner police sub-division, 80 km from here, on Friday.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Chowdepalle police on Saturday registered a case under POCSO Act and IPC Sections dealing with attempt to rape.

According to the police, Nagaraju on Friday night called the girl on the pretext of seeking her help in cooking, as his family members were away. When the girl went in, the accused allegedly tried to sexually assault her, but neighbours rushed in to her rescue after hearing her shouts. Fearing assault by the neighbours, the man fled the scene. The police have launched a search for the accused.