Man posts wife’s personal pictures on social media, nabbed

The Kadapa police have arrested Shaik Abdul Hafeez Faizan for getting intimately close to a woman in the name of love, marrying her to escape arrest and later reportedly harassing her by allegedly posting her personal pictures on social media.

According to Deputy Superintendents of Police P. Sridhar (Rayachoti) and R. Vasudevan (DISHA Kadapa), the accused reportedly befriended the woman working in a private hospital in Hyderabad through social media platforms. He got close to her under the garb of love, but reportedly started avoiding her when she insisted upon marriage. Suspecting his mala fide intention, the girl approached the DISHA police station in Kadapa last year, which reportedly forced Faizan to marry her, in order to avoid being arrested for rape.

But as he continued to physically harass her even after marriage, the woman approached the Disha police once again. The Rayachoti police booked a case under Section 498 A against him on September 28 last year. When the woman lodged a complaint on December 15 that her in-laws were also harassing her for dowry, the police booked a case under Sections 498 A and 506 against them and opened another charge sheet.

With the intent to take revenge, Faizan allegedly posted on the social media some personal pictures of his wife taken in an objectionable manner. The State Women’s Commission also took note of the shocking incident and ordered action against him.

The Rayachoti police arrested him in the town on Friday, booked cases under Sections 376, 307 of IPC and 66E and 67 of IT Act and also sent him to remand. Mr. Vasudevan warned that those found to have helped him in posting the pictures on social media would also face the same consequences.