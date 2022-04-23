Man killed as battery of e-scooter explodes in Vijayawada, wife and children critical

The family suffered severe suffocation as they were locked in the house when battery exploded

Relatives of K. Siva Kumar grieve outside his house where the battery of an electric vehicle exploded leading to his death, in Gulabi Thota of Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V Raju

The family suffered severe suffocation as they were locked in the house when battery exploded

A man succumbed to burn injuries and suffocation while his wife and children were battling for life allegedly due to explosion of the battery of his electric scooter bought a day ago, in Gulabi Thota of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Suryarao Pet police, the victim Kotakonda Siva Kumar (40) died while being rushed to hospital on Saturday morning. His wife Harathi (30) and two children Bindu Sri (10) and Sasi (6) suffered severe suffocation due to inhalation of smoke.

Suryarao Pet circle inspector V. Janaki Ramaiah Siva Kumar told The Hindu that Siva Kumar, who works as a DTP operator, bought Corbett 14 electric vehicle on Friday and reportedly plugged it in for charging in a room of his home late on Friday.

“The vehicle was in the front room and they slept in the room behind it when the battery exploded at around 3 a.m.. Following the explosion the electric wiring of the house got burnt emanating smoke. In a hurry, the family moved to the kitchen and were stuck as there was no exit,” he said.

Locals who noticed the fire came to the rescue of the family which was stuck inside the house and informed police and 108 ambulance.

Siva Kumar’s wife and children where shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Police booked a case and took up investigation.