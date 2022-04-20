EV battery explodes, man succumbs to injuries

Two others sustain burn injuries in the incident

Two others sustain burn injuries in the incident

The battery of an electric scooter exploded in a house in Nizamabad late on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Nizamabad III Town police identified the victim as Ramaswamy, a resident of Subhash Nagar Colony. The victim lived in a rented house with his son Balla Prakash, daughter-in-law Kamalamma, and their son Kalyan.

According to the police, the detachable battery of the e-vehicle, which was being charged indoors and in the same room where Ramaswamy slept, burst into flames around 12.30 a.m. The victim was severely injured, they said.

After hearing the explosion, Mr Prakash and his wife Ms Kamalamma rushed into the room and tried to put out the flames, and in the process, sustained burn injuries on their arms. Police said that Ramaswamy was rushed to a private hospital in Nizamabad. His condition worsened and he was referred to a hospital in Hyderabad, but died en route.

Police suspect that the quality of the battery was poor and adequate precautions were not taken while charging it. According to Nizamabad Commissioner of Police K R Nagaraju, a case under Section 304 A has been booked and an investigation is underway.