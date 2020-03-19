Man infected with coronavirus recovering, says Andhra health official

A person, who has been tested positive for coronavirus, is recovering and kept for further observation for a period of 14 days, according to Special Chief Secretary (Health) K.S Jawahar Reddy. In the day’s bulletin released on Wednesday, Dr. Jawahar Reddy said the Government of AP has been continuing its policy of containment of virus which is now in second stage of transmission. Further, a control room in Vijayawada (phone No. 0866-2410978) has been activated and people can call up 104 in case of any emergency or medical advice.

“So far, we have identified 856 passengers who returned from abroad since the first week of February, out of whom 586 have been under observation in their homes. Of them, 250 persons have completed observation of 28 days and 20 are in isolation wards at various hospitals. We have sent samples of 102 persons, out of which, samples of 90 persons are negative and we are yet to get reports of 11 samples,’’ said Dr. Reddy.