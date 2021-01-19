Andhra Pradesh

Man held on charge of damaging idols in Kakinada

A 39-year-old man, V. Lakshmana Rao, was arrested on Monday for allegedly dismantling tridents of two idols of local deities at Sri Nookalamma Temple in Kakinada city in East Godavari district.

According to an official release by East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the accused resorted to the act in an inebriated condition on the night of January 10.

Mr. Lakshmana Rao used to sleep on the temple campus whenever he was in the drunken state. He is native of Kondayyapalem area, where the temple is located.

“The investigation into the incident was launched based on a written complaint from the temple management committee and it has been traced with the support of the footage of the CC camera surveillance installed on the temple campus,” said Mr. Nayeem Asmi.

The police registered a case and investigation is on.

