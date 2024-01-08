GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life sentence for murdering live-in partner in Eluru

The body of the woman was found on the banks of Polavaram right main canal in July 2020

January 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

A local court on January 8 (Monday) awarded life sentence to a man in connection with the murder of his 30-year-old live-in partner reported from Pedavegi police limits in Eluru district in July 2020. 

According to a release issued by the Eluru police, Gujjala Sandeep was convicted of murdering the woman by strangulating her with a scarf. The woman’s body was found on the banks of the Polavaram right main canal. 

“The convict and the victim were in a live-in relationship. The court awarded life imprisonment to Sandeep and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 fine on him,” the release said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.