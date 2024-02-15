GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies after falling into agriculture well in Eluru

February 15, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - DHARMAJIGUDEM (ELURU)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

An agriculture labourer, Ravi (23), died reportedly after falling into a farm well near Dharmajigudem in Eluru district. His body was retrieved from the well on February (15) Thursday.

Eluru Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi said that Ravi has been missing for two days. The local residents who were searching for him found the body in the well, she said.

“The victim might have slipped accidentally into the unprotected farm well and died,” Ms. Prasanthi said.

Eluru Range IG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar said the Dharmajigudem police had registered a case under Section 174 of Cr.Pc (Suspicious death) and took up the investigation.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the IG said.

