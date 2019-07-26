Man attempts suicide in SP’s office

A farmer from Peravali village in Singanamala mandal of Anantapur district, Talari Adinarayana, attempted suicide by dousing himself with kerosene on the premises of Superintendent of Police’s office here on Friday. Those present there immediately stopped him throwing away the plastic tin in which he had brought kerosene.

Adinarayana had come to the SP’s office along with his family members and told people that no justice was done to him in a land dispute and that the other persons were not giving possession of the land despite having a court order. The police said none made any complaints to them and they did not register a case though the incident had taken place.

The complainant said that the Circle Inspector and the SI had cooperated with him, but he was unable to get possession of the 5-acre land. There was always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com