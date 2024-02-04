Male tiger enters Kovvada Reserve Forest after walking over 100 kilometres

February 04, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOVVADA (ELURU)

A male tiger, which roamed out of its natural habitat more than ten days ago, on Sunday, entered the Kovvada Reserve Forest where the Koya tribe reside. The tiger had walked over hundred kilometers since it was first sighted on January 26 in Eluru district.

The big cat has killed two cattle while on the way back to its natural habitat of Papikonda National Park (PNP). An alert has been sounded within the 10-kilometer radius of the Koya tribal habitations to avoid any untoward incident as the tiger inches closer to the PNP.

100-km walk

Rajahmundry Chief Conservator of Forests, Y. Srinivasa Reddy told The Hindu, “The male tiger has walked more than a hundred kilometers since it was first sighted on January 26. By Sunday, the tiger was barely three kilometers away from its natural habitat.” So far, the tiger has crossed several fields of maize, oil palm and water sources during its return journey.

The tiger’s movements are being watched by an expert team deputed by the forest department. The Koya land where families rear cattle, prey is abundant for the tiger, who is on his way to the national park.

Meanwhile, forest officials have been keeping a track on the tiger’s movements by seeking cooperation from the local communities in the villages of Rajavaram, Yerraigudem, Kamayyakunta, Lankalapalli, Nagannagudem, Dippakayalapadu, Kannapuram in the Buttayagudem Mandal in Eluru district.