Malaria elimination: State receives best performance award

The Andhra Pradesh government has been presented with the ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by the National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for its performance in the elimination of malaria and progressing from Category II to Category I between 2015 and 2021.

The award was received by Health Department's Joint Director (NCD) Ramireddy on behalf of the State government from Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar, NCVBDC Director Tanu Jain and others at the World Malaria Day programme held in New Delhi on Monday.

The State bagged the award from bringing down the annual parasite index to below 1% among other practices to eliminate malaria, according to the officials.