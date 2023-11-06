Make ‘Praja Rakshna Bheri Bus Yatra’ a success, CPI(M) cadres told in Ongole

November 06, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - ONGOLE

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State committee member Punati Anjaneyulu has exhorted all democratic and secular forces to unite to oppose tooth and nail the ‘‘anti-people’‘ neo-liberal economic policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Holding a preparatory meeting here on Sunday for the ‘Praja Rakshna Bheri Bus Yatra’, he said the Centre had also allegedly betrayed residual Andhra Pradesh by not implementing any of the major promises made at the time of bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, including Special Category Status.

The fortnight-long bus tour from Nandyal to Vijayawada, taken out between November 2 and 17, would reach Ongole on November 7, he said. For reasons unknown, the drought-prone Prakasam district had not been included in the list of backward districts for the provision of special economic assistance, declared by the Centre.

In the wake of crop failure, farmers and farm workers were migrating from the arid Prakasam district to cities and towns to eke out a living by doing sundry jobs, he lamented.

It was unfortunate that the ruling YSR Congress Party and also the opposition Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party remained ‘‘indifferent’‘ to the alleged injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh by the Centre, he said.