Mahatma, Ambedkar remembered during Republic Day celebrations in Chittoor

January 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The 74 th Republic Day celebrations were celebrated in a grand manner at the DTC grounds here on January 26 (Thursday).

District Collector M. Hari Narayanan unfurled the Tricolour and addressed the gathering about the progress achieved by the implementation of welfare schemes by various departments in the district.

“Many people sacrificed their lives under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi for the country’s Independence. Baba Saheb Ambedkar who worked to ensure equality in the society is an ever-guiding spirit,” the Collector said.

The Collector said that more than 543 services were being provided to the people through the village and ward secretariats in the district. As many as 2,23,092 farmer families have received ₹164.65 crore through the YSR Rythu Bharosa and ₹79.98 crore have been deposited into the bank accounts of 1,99,923 farmer families through Centrally-sponsored schemes, said the Collector.

He said that ₹1,160 crore had been provided under short-term loans to 1,57,475 farmers, while ₹19 crore to 475 farmers under long-term loans, and ₹92 crore to 1,043 societies under self-help loans. Progress has been made in 889 hectares under the fruit orchard expansion scheme, while 462.96 hectares under the plastic mulching scheme in the district under the comprehensive horticulture development mission. Drip irrigation devices have been provided to 4,358 farmers at the cost of ₹34.72 crore under the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project this financial year.

He said that the government had allocated 63,989 houses under the Urban Housing Scheme so far, while 53,861 houses are under construction, and ₹657 crore had been spent on the construction of the houses.

Referring to the health services, the Collector said that as many as 35,437 surgeries were performed under the Aarogyasri scheme in 2022-23 financial year.

The Collector said 95% of land acquisition had been completed for the Chittoor-Tachuru Highway and Bangalore-Chennai Expressway.

Earlier, the Collector inspected the guard of honour at the police parade ground and inspected the halls and the vehicles arranged by various departments.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy, Chittoor MLA A. Srinivasulu, ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, District Forest Officer C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, and heads of various departments took part in the celebrations.