Madhya Pradesh CM prays at Tirumala temple

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan and other family members.
Mr. Chouhan’s visit assumes significance as it comes a week after the crucial by elections in which the people of the State gave the eight-month-old ruling BJP government a comfortable majority in the assembly winning 19 out of the 28 assembly constituencies.
As part of his two-day pilgrimage Mr. Singh had reached the town late on Tuesday and after an overnight stay visited the temple this morning.
On his arrival at ‘Mahadwaram’ (main entrance) TTD Additonal EO A.V. Dharma Reddy received him cordially and led into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid his obeisances to the presiding deity.
The priests also rendered Vedasirvachanams on the Chief Minister couple while Mr. Reddy presented him with a memento and laddu prasadam.
Later Mr. Chouhan and his family also took part in the Sundarakanda parayanam at Nada neerajana mandapam situated opposite to the main temple.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath