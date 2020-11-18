Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM prays at Tirumala temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praying at Tirumala temple on Wednesday.  

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan and other family members.

Mr. Chouhan’s visit assumes significance as it comes a week after the crucial by elections in which the people of the State gave the eight-month-old ruling BJP government a comfortable majority in the assembly winning 19 out of the 28 assembly constituencies.

As part of his two-day pilgrimage Mr. Singh had reached the town late on Tuesday and after an overnight stay visited the temple this morning.

On his arrival at ‘Mahadwaram’ (main entrance) TTD Additonal EO A.V. Dharma Reddy received him cordially and led into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid his obeisances to the presiding deity.

The priests also rendered Vedasirvachanams on the Chief Minister couple while Mr. Reddy presented him with a memento and laddu prasadam.

Later Mr. Chouhan and his family also took part in the Sundarakanda parayanam at Nada neerajana mandapam situated opposite to the main temple.

