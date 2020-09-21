Low-lying areas inundated as Krishna receives heavy inflows

With the Krishna river in spate owing to heavy inflows caused by continuous rainfall in the catchment areas, the first flood warning was issued early on Sunday the day, after the discharge at Prakasam Barrage crossed 3.96 lakh cusecs.
However, the warning was withdrawn at around 8.45 pm. as the discharge came down to 3.95 lakh cusecs. The Prakasam Barrage witnessed the inflows and outflows of more than 4 lakh cusecs of floodwater throughout the day.
The flood has thrown life out of gear for hundreds of families living in the low-lying areas of Krishnalanka and the villages in Yamanalakuduru, Penamaluru and other areas.
The inflows reached 4.48 lakh cusecs by 1 p.m. and the 4.44 lakh cusecs of surplus water was released into the sea. By 6 p.m., the inflows came down to 4.21 lakh cusecs and 4.17 lakh cusecs surplus water was discharged at Prakasam Barrage.
Heavy rain
Officials said that the floodwater level was likely to increase further as discharge from the Pulichintala and Srisailam projects continued, in addition to the continuous rainfall in the catchment areas.
Krishna Collector A. Md.Imitiaz visited the flood-affected areas of Bupesh Gupta Nagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar and others. He interacted with the residents and asked them to move to safer places or flood relief camps set up by the government.
The second flood warning would be issued when the discharge at Prakasam Barrage crosses 5.56 lakh cusecs, the officials said.
