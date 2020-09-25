Lord Malayappa rides Suryaprabha Vahanam

Erstwhile mirasidars present golden umbrella to the deity

Lord Malayappa rode Surya Prabha Vahanam, donning the role of Kesava Murthy, on the seventh day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at the Tirumala temple on Friday.

Sun symbolises energy and vigor and devotees believe that having a glimpse of the deity on the refulgent vahanam wards of illness and bestows upon a long life.

Prominent among others who took part in the rituals include Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A.K. Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and member trustees Ananta, Siva kumar, Govind Hari, D.P. Ananth, Sekhar Reddy, Prashanti Reddy and other officials.

In the evening, the erstwhile mirasidars of the Kalyanakatta made the customary presentation of the golden umbrella to the deity. The ritual is usually performed the preceding day of the Rathotsavams during the Brahmotsavams. The Lord rode Chandraprabha Vahanam in the night.