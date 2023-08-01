HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ to enter Palnadu district on Tuesday

August 01, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

The ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh will enter the Palnadu district through Vinukonda Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Vinukonda TDP in-charge G.V. Anjaneyulu said that Mr. Lokesh will hit the 2,300-km mark in his padayatra while walking through Vinukonda constituency. “Mr. Lokesh is going to announce one more poll promise, in keeping with his practice of announcing a poll promise every 100 km in his padayatra after crossing the 2,000 km-mark. Each and every poll promise will be delivered once the TDP comes to power,” he said.

Mr. Anjaneyulu said that the padayatra is scheduled for five days in Vinukonda Assembly constituency, after which it will cover Macherla, Gurazala, Sattenapalli and Pedakurapadu Assembly constituencies in Palnadu district and then enter Guntur district.

Along with Mr. Anjaneyulu, former Ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Ananda Babu, former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar and senior leaders from the party reviewed the arrangements made for the Yuva Galam padayatra in the district.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.