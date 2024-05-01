GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokesh promises skill program for youth in 100 days of coming to power

We constructed the TIDCO houses to benefit the poor and the underground drainage system to rid the city of mosquito menace, he says adding that those who came to power later failed to take them forward during the last five years

May 01, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh speaking at an interactive session with youth in Nellore on Wednesday.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh speaking at an interactive session with youth in Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to launch a skill development programme for the youth within 100 days of coming to power after the ensuing elections.

Addressing an interactive meeting with local youth of Nellore district under ‘Yuva Galam’ programme on Wednesday, he called upskilling the need of the hour to help the youth grab the slew of opportunities available across the globe.

He also reiterated TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to affix his first signature on orders issuing Mega DSC notification. Introducing the party’s candidates, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (Nellore Lok Sabha), Ponguru Narayana (Nellore City Assembly) and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural Assembly) to the young participants, he described them as synonymous to development. He recalled the role the three leaders played in shaping the city’s infrastructure. “Vote them to power to get triple engine growth”, he remarked.

Mr. Lokesh heaped laurels on Dr. Narayana for providing amenities during the previous TDP regime when he handled the Municipal Administration portfolio. Recalling his student days spent under the mentorship of Dr. Narayana, who also runs the Narayana group of educational institutions, Mr. Lokesh attributed his success to his ‘guru’.

Making a sharp comparison with the lack of development in Nellore district over the last five years, he wondered if the ‘enlightened people’ of Nellore deserved this neglect. “We constructed the TIDCO houses to benefit the poor and the underground drainage system to rid the city of mosquito menace. But those who came to power later failed to take them forward during the last five years”, he lashed out at the YSRCP regime.

He promised the youth that Dr. Narayana would complete the pending projects and hand them over to the denizens of Nellore after coming to power.

