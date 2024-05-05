GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lokesh has 23 criminal cases pending against him, says declaration

The TDP candidate from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency makes the declaration in compliance with the judgments of the Supreme Court

May 05, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh | Photo Credit: File photo

TDP candidate from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency N. Lokesh has 23 criminal cases pending against him, said his declaration published in some newspapers on May 5 (Sunday). The TDP national general secretary made the declaration in compliance with the judgments of the Supreme Court in the Public Interest Foundation of India and Others versus Union of India, Lok Prahari versus Union of lndia and other cases. 

Notable among them is a case booked under the IIPC and Prevention of Corruption Act on charges of conspiring in designing the Master Plan for capital region of Andhra Pradesh, and alignment of the Amaravati inner ring road and connected arterial roads to cause wrongful gain to certain indivisuals. 

The other cases pertain to posting a message on social media, criticising Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav, thereby allegedly causing anguish to the YSRCP activists and the Yadava community. 

Mr. Lokesh has another case of unlawful assembly, shouting slogans against the State government and obstructing the police from discharging their duties, a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, several cases for violating the COVID-19 guidelines under the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act of 1987.\

The other cases include showing dishonest intention to create disturbances between some parties, conducting public meetings without the necessary clearances and violating the orders of superior officers thereof, and blocking traffic on Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada. 

ECI guidelines

It may be noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued guidelines on publishing criminal antecedents by political parties and candidates on March 18, in pursuance of the judgements of the apex court in Format C-1 (TV and newspapers).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.