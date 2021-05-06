Lokesh decries move to allow liquor sale in morning hours

‘The govt. should focus more on hopspital beds, oxygen supply and vaccination’

Taking exception to the decision of allowing sale of liquor between 6 a.m. and noon during the curfew imposed to check the coronavirus pandemic, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy explain people about the government’s promise of total prohibition in phases. The Excise Department, in separate guidelines, has allowed the sale of liquor in the morning hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Lokesh questioned the rationale behind the decision at a time when the coronavirus infections were on the rise.

“It will be better if the government focus more on the provision of hospital beds, oxygen supply and ambulances to the patients. Free vaccination is need of the hour,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh welcomed the government’s decision to postpone the Intermediate examinations. He said that the same decision should apply to all entrance tests and semester examinations in colleges and tests for filling up the government vacancies.