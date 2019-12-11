Lok Adalats on December 14

Lok Adalats will be conducted throughout Andhra Pradesh on December 14 to clear pending criminal compounding cases, cheque bounce cases, and cases under the Motor Vehicle Act, Labour and Civil cases.
The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Sectary and District and Sessions Judge Dr. V.R.K. Krupa Sagar, in a press release on Tuesday, said that the Lok Adalats were being conducted under the supervision of Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Justice J.K. Maheshwari and APSLSA executive chairman Justice Rakesh Kumar.
No fees are needed for settlement of cases in the Lok Adalat. The Lok Adalat awards will be final without further appeal. Court fees paid in the civil cases in the regular court are refutable once the case is settled before the Lok Adalat, the release said.
