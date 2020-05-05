Lockdown policy: Naidu dares govt. for referendum

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has dared the State government to go for a referendum on its policies and decisions taken during the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus.

“The government owes an explanation as to why it opened liquor shops amid the pandemic. The government has no rights to play with the lives of people to fill its coffers,” he told the media here on Tuesday.

Drawing a parallel between Kerala, which registered the first corona case in the country, and Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu said the Kerala government had succeeded in controlling the pandemic with the cases only 499 now.

“Not a single case was reported during the last two days in Kerala. The government supplied essential commodities at the doorstep there. The other States have also optimally utilised the lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Whereas, in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP leaders are violating the lockdown rules and this has led to spurt in the cases,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

Central guidelines

Taking strong exception to opening of liquor shops, Mr. Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh was the only State in the South India to open liquor outlets amid the lockdown. “The government’s argument that the Centre has given clearance to open liquor shops does not hold water. The Centre has also asked for classifying red zones taking districts as units, but A.P. is not following it. The government is using the Centre’s guidelines as per its convenience,” Mr. Naidu pointed out.

He further alleged that police and school teachers were being used to control the crowd at liquor outlets. “The government is supplying the substandard liquor with an eye on revenue,” he alleged.

Migrant workers

Mr. Naidu appealed to the people to observe self-regulation. He urged the State government to provide help and assistance to the migrant workers at Kovvuru in West Godavari district.

Mr. Naidu urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider the plights of the workers and extend immediate help.

Over 300 migrant workers have been seeking help for the past three days. The migrant workers and the police clashed at Kovvuru on Sunday .

It may be recalled that the workers have been eager to return to their respective home states in North India in view of the extended lockdowns and loss of work opportunities.