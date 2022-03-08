Andhra Pradesh

Locals want new district to be named Parvatipuram

Parvatipuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti leaders staging a protest in Parvatipuram on Tuesday, opposing the proposed name of Manyam for the new district.

Members of Parvatipuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti on Tuesday threatened to launch an indefinite protest if their demand to name the new district as Parvatipuram, instead of Manyam as proposed in the bifurcation plan, was not met.

Samiti leaders G.V. Ramana Rao, Chukka Bhaskara Rao, and Palli Rajgopal Naidu raised slogans opposing the name Manyam for the new district. They said the government was indifferent to their demand despite staging a series of agitations and submitting representations to Collector A. Suryakumari.

Informing that the Samiti would announce an action plan for the way forward in a couple of days, they said traders and transporters were willing to extend their support to the agitation. Andhra Pradesh Velama Sankshema Sangham president Gottapu Chinnam Naidu said that a delegation would meet Ministers and officials to convey the sentiments of the people and their attachment with the name of Parvatipuram.

Meanwhile, Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada and urged him to name the new district as Parvatipuram in view of the sentiments of the majority of people


Andhra Pradesh
Printable version | Mar 8, 2022

