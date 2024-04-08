GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Local volunteers clean up temple premises across Nandyal district

The initiative called ‘Mana Ooru Mana Gudi Mana Badhyatha’ have so far cleaned 108 temples across the State; recently they also offered their services outside the State, at the Kashi (U.P.) and Tiruvannamalai (T.N.) temples respectively

April 08, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NANDYAL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Volunteers under the banner of ‘Mana Ooru Mana Gudi Mana Badhyatha’ cleaning the temple pond at Yaganti in Nandyal district.

Volunteers under the banner of ‘Mana Ooru Mana Gudi Mana Badhyatha’ cleaning the temple pond at Yaganti in Nandyal district.

Launched as a small step in May 2022 with just thirteen volunteers to clean up the local Pradhana Nandeeswara Swamy temple in Nandyal, ‘Mana Ooru Mana Gudi Mana Badhyatha’ (our village-our temple-our responsibility) has today earned nearly 1000 volunteers, and is getting invitation to reach out to many more ancient shrines.

The volunteers have so far cleaned 108 temples, including the Nava Narasimha temples at Ahobilam and the Yaganti temple and local shrines in Kasapuram, Kalvabugga. The team also visited Mantralayam to clean up the premises of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt on an auspicious ‘Ekadasi’ day last year. The ‘Kara Seva’ (voluntary action) received plaudits from the pontiff himself.

The volunteers regularly clear used clothes, slippers and even tonsured human hair from the temple tank. “It pains to see empty beer bottles dumped by miscreants in the holy tanks. Even as we were cleaning one such tank, a person was urinating in it, absolutely unmindful of our presence,” said M.V. Sivakumar Reddy, the founder of the movement. In view of the extensive work done in Nandyal, Dhone and Bethamcherla, the Dhone municipality recently appreciated Mr. Reddy and asked for the group’s contribution across more areas in the town.

Their services have also crossed the State borders, with the team members recently offering voluntary service at Sri Arunachaleswara temple in Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) and Sri Visalakshi temple at Kashi (Uttar Pradesh). A modified version of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, the initiative is no more confined to temples and ponds, but is keen on including local water bodies too, with the approval from the concerned governing bodies.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.