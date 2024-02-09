GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Locals stage protest demanding government action over factory pollution in Vizianagaram district

They submit a memorandum to Mandal Parishad Development Officer M. Radhika, who assured them that she would look into the issue

February 09, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Locals staging a protest at Chodamma Agraharam village of Pusapatirega mandal in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Locals staging a protest at Chodamma Agraharam village of Pusapatirega mandal in Vizianagaram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of people staged a protest at Chodamma Agraharam village of Pusapatirega mandal in Vizianagaram district on February 9 (Friday), urging the officials to take immediate steps to control the pollution allegedly caused by the CPF India Private Limited factory.

Along with former sarpanch Nalla Appalaraju, they raised slogans and took out a rally from the village to Pusapatirega mandal headquarters.

Mr. Appalaraju said that the factory, which produces fish feed and aqua products, has not responded to their plea for remedial measures.

“The locals are unable to sleep due to the strong odour. They are frequently getting headaches, rashes and other problems,” Mr. Appalraju alleged.

The locals submitted a memorandum to Mandal Parishad Development Officer M. Radhika, who assured them that she would look into the issue.

