Linguist Venkateswaracharyulu gets ‘Bhoothapuri Puraskar’

Rich tributes paid to literary wizard Bhoothapuri Subrahmanya Sarma on his 87th birth anniversary

February 26, 2024 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The 87th birth anniversary of literary wizard Bhoothapuri Subrahmanya Sarma was observed by the Bhoothapuri Memorial Trust and Allasani Peddana Sahitya Peetham at C.P. Brown Research Centre in Kadapa on February 25 (Sunday).

Yogi Vemana University Vice-Chancellor Chinta Sudhakar and YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University Vice-Chancellor B. Anjaneya Prasad honoured noted researcher, linguist and orator Vaidyam Venkateswaracharyulu with ‘Bhoothapuri Puraskar’ on the occasion.

The speakers hailed Bhoothapuri Subrahmanya Sarma as a scholar par excellence, who contributed to the field of literature for five decades. Starting with classical literature, he had excelled in Sanskrit and Telugu, taken to progressive literature and brought out classical works like ‘Sri Krishna Bharatam’, said Mr. Sudhakar.

Sarma’s expertise in poetry, prose, commentary and critical review is a rare combination, said Prof. Anjaneya Prasad.

Bhoothapuri’s sons B. Sivarama Surendra Sarma and B. Gopalakrishna Sastry announced that they would felicitate scholars every year.

