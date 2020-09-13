Andhra Pradesh

Lightning claims lives of two tenant farmers in East Godavari

Two tenant farmers died after they were struck by lightning while working in their paddy fields at Kandrakota village under Peddapuram police limits in East Godavari district on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 10.30 a.m, when it was raining heavily.

Peddapuram Sub-Inspector A. Balaji said the deceased were identified as Vadrevu Babu Rao (55) and Kola Gummayya (45). The farmers were weeding the crop when the tragedy occurred.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to the Area Hospital in Peddapuram town. The police registered a case.

