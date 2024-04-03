GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legal notice served on CM for linking Purandeswari with Vizag drug case, says BJP leader

The issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, says BJP Minority Morcha State president Sheik Baji

April 03, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Minority Morcha State president Sheik Baji addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

BJP Minority Morcha State president Sheik Baji addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha State president Sheik Baji has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while addressing election meetings.

“A legal notice has been served on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for dragging the names of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and her family members into the drug bust case reported from Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Baji told the media on April 2 (Tuesday).

Mr. Baji alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been accusing the BJP leaders during his public meetings. “The issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena. The Chief Minister, in a public meeting on March 27, made a statement referring to the consignment caught with drug in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that M/s. Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited which allegedly imported the consignment in question from Brazil belonged to Ms. Purandeswari’s relatives and that her family members were partners of that company. However, the fact is that she and her family members have nothing to do with the company and none of the directors of the company are her relatives,” Mr. Baji said referring to the letter written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena. 

“Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy should tender an unconditional apology within a week,” he said.

BJP legal cell leader Mallikarjuna Murthy was also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.