HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Left parties to launch protest programmes against Central policies today

CPI and CPI(M) national leaders to participate in the State-wide protests that will continue till May 1

April 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of Left parties releasing a poster on the protest campaign in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Leaders of Left parties releasing a poster on the protest campaign in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will jointly organise Prachara Bheri, a campaign against the Central Government policies, from April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, till May 1 across the State. The drive will be launched in the city. 

The CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao released a poster on the programme here on Thursday. They said that CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat, and CPI national Secretary Binoy Viswam would take part in the protest programmes. 

They said that the people were waiting for the end of the ‘anarchic rule’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country. The Modi-Shah team was trying to stoke passions for political gain and to retain power. They were leaving no stone unturned to divert public attention from the Adani scam and the failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  The Left parties would expose the BJP and also the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that was extending all support to the BJP in spreading the RSS ideology and activities in the State, they said. 

CPI(M) State Secretariat members Y. Venkateswara Rao and Ch. Babu Rao, CPI State Secretariat member Jelli Wilson and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.