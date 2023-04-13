Left parties to launch protest programmes against Central policies today

April 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will jointly organise Prachara Bheri, a campaign against the Central Government policies, from April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, till May 1 across the State. The drive will be launched in the city.

The CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao released a poster on the programme here on Thursday. They said that CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat, and CPI national Secretary Binoy Viswam would take part in the protest programmes.

They said that the people were waiting for the end of the ‘anarchic rule’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country. The Modi-Shah team was trying to stoke passions for political gain and to retain power. They were leaving no stone unturned to divert public attention from the Adani scam and the failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Left parties would expose the BJP and also the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that was extending all support to the BJP in spreading the RSS ideology and activities in the State, they said.

CPI(M) State Secretariat members Y. Venkateswara Rao and Ch. Babu Rao, CPI State Secretariat member Jelli Wilson and others were present.