Left parties drum up support for Bharat Bandh

‘TDP, YSRCP have reduced to mute spectators to draconian laws’

CPI leader K. Ramakrishna and his CPI (M) counterpart B.V. Raghavalu on Wednesday organised separate rallies and public meetings to drum up support for the proposed ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27 against the three controversial farm laws. They also sought support of the people for the fight against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) .

“ The Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies pertaining to privatisation, monetization, and levying user charges for many services will lead to the creation of two categories of citizens in the country, with the ‘haves’ getting access to good roads, clean water, air, and public transport systems while the ‘have nots’ being forced to bear with the bad services,” Mr. Raghavalu told the media here.

Selling away shipping companies, ports, PSUs, and power generation, distribution facilities along with warehouses would create a divide in the society, which must be stopped. Basic services would not be available for the citizens based on their purchasing power, the CPI (M) leader alleged.

“The TDP and the YSRCP have reduced to mute spectators to the draconian laws being brought for farm sector. Selling away national assets will hit the people hard. Let Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy raise his voice against the proposed sale of the VSP and stop handing over Bhavanapadu, Krishnapatnam, and Gangavaram ports to corporate players,” he appealed.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramakrishna led a massive rally on the city streets to gather support for the dharna and rally proposed in front of the VSP on September 25.