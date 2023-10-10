HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lead India plans Vidya Bheri in Vizianagaram on October 11

N.B. Sudarshan Acharya told the media that Vizianagaram was selected for the pilot project “Aap Badho-Desh Ko Badhao’‘ which was intended to bring out the hidden talent of the youngsters.

October 10, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lead India Foundation founder N.B. Sudarshan Acharya addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Lead India Foundation founder N.B. Sudarshan Acharya addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lead India founder N.B. Sudarshan Acharya and its honorary advisor Durga Balaji on Monday said that Vidya Bheri programme would be organised in Vizianagaram on October 11 to demonstrate the transformation of students of 15 select government schools.

Mr. Acharya told the media that Vizianagaram was selected for the pilot project “Aap Badho-Desh Ko Badhao’‘ which was intended to bring out the hidden talent of the youngsters. Mr. Balaji said the special training programmes launched by the Lead India team was making students confident and enabling them to set goals for themselves.

He said that Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Rotary District Governor-elect (24-25) M. Venkateswara Rao, Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Superintendent of Police M. Deepika and others would attend the programme.

Earlier, the students demonstrated their communication skills and explained the importance of the messages given by former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who was the brain behind the establishment of the Lead India.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.