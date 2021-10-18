Law and order situation deteriorated in State, alleges Chinarajappa

Former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa has alleged that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated after the YSR Congress Party government came to power. There is no development and the State is in a financial crisis and now the electricity crisis is looming large, he alleged.

He was speaking to the media after participating in the district coordination committee meeting of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), at the party office here on Monday.

Lashing out at the State government, Mr. Chinarajappa said that power tariff was hiked by the ruling party, and recalled the assurance of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu that there would be no power tariff hike. The roads in the State were in a bad shape but the government was not bothered about it, he alleged.

He said that the coordination committee had discussed the forthcoming visit of TDP general secretary N. Lokesh to Anakapalle, where he would inaugurate the party office. The committee meeting also discussed issues pertaining to Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle Parliamentary Constituencies.

Former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that ganja was being detected at various places in the country but its source was pointing to Visakhapatnam district.

Referring to the statements of Home Minister M. Sucharita linking his (Mr. Patrudu’s) name to the ganja trade, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu offered to quit politics, if she proved her allegations. He said that in his political career, spanning 38 years, he was never involved in any police case and said that Ms. Sucharita should have checked with the SP or the DGP before making wild allegations against him.

He also alleged that the police and excise officials were aware of those who were behind the ganja trade but did not bother. He alleged that a police constable had escorted a ganja lorry in the Agency area. He recalled that in the past, the SIs and the CIs used to be posted to Nathavaram, Rolugunta and other areas in the Agency as a ‘punishment’ but now they were paying bribes to get posting at those places.

Referring to the reports of ₹1,400 crore of black money was unearthed in the State and an estimated ₹4,000 crore is yet to be detected, he alleged that the black money belongs to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs, former MLAs and party leaders participated in the coordination meeting.