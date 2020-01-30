Kurnool witnesses protestsagainst CAA, NRC and NPR

Thousands of people took to the streets in Adoni town of Kurnool district on Thursday under the banner of Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika (Secular Constitution Protection Forum) raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Commemorating the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and calling for unity among religions, protests were staged in other parts of the district. According to organisers, over 4,000 people took part in the march in Adoni.

Leaders of the YSRCP, the TDP, the MIM and Left Parties came together for the rally. The Human Rights Forum, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Awaaz Committee had extended support to the protest.

Human chain

In Kurnool, protesters formed a human chain to highlight their demand. Speaking at the event, CPI(M) district secretary K. Prabhakar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to divide people of the country on the basis of religion.

“Time has come to save our country from such forces,” he added.

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India formed a human chain in Allagadda. They said protests would be intensified if the “anti-people” laws were not withdrawn.