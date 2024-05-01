GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kshatriya Parishad donates benches to various parks in Vizianagaram

May 01, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kahstriya Parishad’s women wing president P. Sudharaju and G. Lalita Raju on Wednesday said that the association was keen to improve basic amenities in parks and public places to enable women and elderly people to walk and relax in those places.

They donated cement benches to parks located at Vasanta Vihar Regency and Ayyakoneru Gattu and other places on the eve of centenary celebrations of P.V.G. Raju, who is the last king of Vizianagaram presidency and the founder of MANSAS Trust, which transferred fort and other properties for the establishment of colleges and schools.

The Parishad president N.S.N. Raju and general secretary Penmatsa Sitaramaraju hailed the women’s wing initiative. The association treasurer G.A.V. Ramaraju said that several charitable activities would be taken up in Kshatriya Kalyana Mandapam on Thursday to mark the celebrations and recall the services rendered by Mr. PV.G. Raju to Vizianagaram.

