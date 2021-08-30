Krishnashtami a grand affair in Vijayawada

Sri Krishna Janmashtami festivities continued on Monday with devotees celebrating in a grand manner at temples and their houses.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests performed Gau pooja and Sri Krishna pooja atop Indrakeeladri here.

Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba, Sthanacharya V. Sivaprasada Sarma and others took part in the rituals. The priests performed Shodasopachara pooja, Nivedana, Harati, and Neerajanam to the deity. Temple authorities also conduct utti, a pot filled with flattened rice and jaggery, breaking ritual near Rajagopuram of the temple.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and others attended the celebrations organised by the Hare Krishna Movement at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakhsetram here. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said with the initiative of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the temples were being developed in a big way.

Vedic scholars and priests performed abhishekam to the deity. They recited the verses of Krishna leela and Tatvika chintana. The celebrations were organised by Yadav Kalyana Mandapam at Kothapeta, Venugopala Swamy temple at Brahmin Street, and the temple at Ramavarappadu ring among other places.