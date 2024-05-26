Krishna district SP visits strongroom, ask forces to be alert

Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi has directed the forces not to allow any unauthorised person into the prohibited area at the strongroom. The SP, who visited Krishna University in which the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were stored, along with Additional SP (Administration) G. Venkateswara Rao and Additional SP (Armed Reserve) S.V.D. Prasad inspected the check posts.

Mr. Adnan Nayeem Asmi verified the CCTVs, logbook and the visitors’ particulars at the strongroom. He directed the Civil, Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), Armed Reserve (AR) and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), guarding the strongroom to be alert.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that rooftop sentry, electrification, round-the-clock patrolling has been arranged at the strongroom. Besides, security was being monitored from the command control room, he said.

Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarvashresth Tripati inspected Bapatla police station and the office of Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and enquired about the status of investigation of the election-related cases. Mr. Tripati, along with Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil, enquired the law and order situation in sensitive villages and directed the police to take measures to implement Section 144 strictly.

“Police should track the movements of criminals and trouble mongers. The DSPs and the Station House Officers (SHOs) shall hold meetings with the peace committees and community heads,” the IGP said. Mr. Garud Sumit Sunil visited the strongroom on Sunday, and verified the CCTV footages. Additional forces have been arranged to patrol the area during night hours, the SP said.