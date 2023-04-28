HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kotamreddy demands early completion of NTR Necklace Road, Ganesh Ghat projects

The suspended YSRCP MLA warns that he, along with his supporters, will lay siege to the NUDA office if the works are not started in the next 15 days

April 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
Suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy addressing the media in Nellore on Friday.

Suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy addressing the media in Nellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After getting the Andhra Pradesh government’s nod for Barashahid Dargah facelift programme, suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on April 28 (Friday) demanded that the ₹17.55-lakh NTR Necklace Road and Ganesh Ghat projects be speeded up.

Leading a protest in front of the office of the Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) here, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that though the Centre had given its nod for the project under the AMRUT scheme during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tenure, the project, aimed at creating tourism infrastructure, did not make any progress during the YSRCP regime.

Pointed out that the tenders were finalised long ago, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said. “Why have the works not been started even as there is no dearth of funds?” he asked after meeting NUDA Vice-Chairman T. Bapi Reddy.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that he, along with his supporters would lay siege to the NUDA office if the works were not started in the next 15 days.

The government had released funds for the uplift of Barashahid Dargah and the construction of a mosque after the suspended MLA, along with Muslim religious heads, staged a protest.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that he would mobilise the support of heads of temples in the city for the creation of facilities to replicate the ‘‘Ganga Aarti’‘, a religious and spiritual ceremony organised in Varanasi, in Nellore.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.