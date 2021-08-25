Koppula Velama community seeks BC A tag

It plans mahasabha in Vizianagaram district

Koppula Velama State Association convener Kunireddy Srinivas on Tuesday urged the State government to allocate more funds to the Koppula Velama Corporation in accordance to the population of the community.

He sought more representation for Velama community MLAs in the State Cabinet. The association organised meeting in Vizianagaram to discuss the issues of the community.

The creation of corporations for each community was a good step but allocation of funds should be done in accordance to the population of the respective communities, the speakers said. Association's Vizianagaram district leaders Mukala Apparao, Gottapu Chinnam Naidu said the community was planning to hold Koppula Velama mahasabha with one lakh people in Vizianagaram district to highlight the grievances of the community.

They said that Koppula Velama caste should be included in BC A list since a majority of them were below poverty line. The association leaders urged the government to conduct socio-economic survey of 22 lakh people of the community.