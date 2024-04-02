GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held at Tirumala temple as prelude to Ugadi

April 02, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual was observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday, as a prelude to ‘Ugadi’ (Telugu New Year) to be held on April 9.

As part of the ritual, the main idol inside the sanctum sanctorum was provided with a waterproof covering, the utsava idols were temporarily displaced and the entire precinct was thoroughly cleaned. A rich herbal paste that acts as a disinfectant was applied to all the walls and pillars including the ceiling inside the sanctum and other sub-temples inside the main temple complex.

Hundreds of employees under the purview of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy took part in the ritual that lasted for over four hours.

The darshan lines which were partially disrupted due to the festival were restored by 11.00 a.m. after a lapse of five hours.

