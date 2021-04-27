Andhra Pradesh

KLU Vice-Chancellor dies of cardiac arrest

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) Vice-Chancellor L.S.S. Reddy (62) died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Dr. Reddy was a professor in the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) department. He served in KLU for 26 years in different capacities, and was the key person behind many achievements of the institution, said KLU Chairman Koneru Satyanarayana.

The university management, faculty, teaching and non-teaching staff, students and members of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education and Foundation (KLEF) observed a two-minute silence mourning the untimely demise of the V-C, and expressed condolences to his family members.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 10:52:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/klu-vice-chancellor-dies-of-cardiac-arrest/article34425343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY