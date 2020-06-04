Andhra Pradesh

KIA Motors employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of KIA Motors India hailing from Tamil Nadu was tested positive for COVID-19 after he travelled to the manufacturing facility here on May 26. The company in a statement said the employee was tested on May 27.

The employee has been sent to government-run quarantine facility as per the State government’s COVID protocol. The company has tested 545 employees working at its Erramanchi facility so far and only one person has been tested positive.

The testing process for all with a travel history and screening of all the employees will continue, the release said. “Being a responsible global corporate citizen, The KMI always tries its best to prevent COVID-19. The KMI strictly adheres to all guidelines with regards to COVID-19,” it said. Primary and secondary contacts of the staff living in Anantapur are being traced.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:41:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kia-motors-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article31751771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY