Andhra Pradesh latest news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February, 02, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today.

1. Indian Navy’s Presidential Fleet Review will be hosted by the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam. It is scheduled to take place on February 21.

2. The Andhra Pradesh High Court is to hear the cases related to the proposed three capitals. The government is yet to file its affidavit on the new form of the Decentralisation Act which it is intent on coming up with.

3. The Special Enforcement Bureau police have so far arrested nine persons in a ganja smuggling case, in which the gang transported Marijuana via Amazon from AP to Madhya Pradesh. A few of the accused were from the Amazon delivery section. The gang transported huge quantity of the contraband using fake GSTN numbers.

4. Two Bengaluru youth have reached Anantapur, creating a Guinness World Record for cycling 20,000 km in a single country. They are setting out for Kanyakumari to complete 24,000 kilometers on a mission to promote literacy for all.

5. Residents of Penukonda in Anantapur district are set to take out a rally today to Anantapur seeking Penukonda as the district headquarters for the newly carved-out Sri Sathya Sai district.

6. Left parties in Andhra Pradesh will hold a protest against lack of allocations to AP in budget.

7. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is to organise “Coffee with Corporators” at Zone-IV. Twelve corporators from important areas including Allipuram, Relli Veedhi, Poorna Market, Dabagardens and Siripuram would list out their issues before the commissioner.