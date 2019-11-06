Keep roads clean: Municipal Commissioner

Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha has instructed the engineering officials to ensure that roads on which the convoy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would go are kept clean.
The Chief Minister is expected to visit Guntur on November 7 to distribute cheques to AgriGold victims.
Ms. Anuradha along with engineering, Town Planning and health officials inspected Inner Ring Road, Gorantla, JKC College Road, Pattabhipuram Road and Police Parade Grounds and asked the staff concerned to ensure there would be no water stagnation. Further, the road margins should be kept clean and greenery should be maintained, she said. City Planner Sunitha was also present.
