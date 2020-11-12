Karthika Brahmotsavams begin at Padmavathi temple

The nine-day event to be organised in ‘ekantham’ in view of the pandemic

The annual ‘Karthika Brahmotsavams’ was off to a colourful start at the Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur on Wednesday, with the hoisting of the ‘Dhwajapatam’ on the temple flag post.

As per the ‘Pancharatra Agama’, the priests performed special puja to the flag bearing the imprint of an elephant, the celestial carrier of the Goddess, and hoisted it atop the post as part of the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ rituals.

The rituals lasted for two hours during the auspicious ‘Dhanurlagnam’. However, the proceedings of the nine-day event will be conducted in private (ekantham) in view of the coronavirus pandemic, said TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

TTD Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Deputy Executive Officer Jhansi Rani took part in the rituals.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy presented the silk ‘Vastram’ to the temple on behalf of the State government, which was received by Mr. Jawahar Reddy and the priests. The ‘vastram’ will be adorned to the goddess during the festival.