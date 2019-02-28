Kanna seeks to corner Naidu

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has dared the Chandrababu Naidu government to accept the challenge of third party inquiry made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Vijayawada that projects worth ₹10 lakh crore were given to Andhra Pradesh. At a meeting at Akividu, R & B Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu acknowledged that funds were given by the Centre, Mr. Lakshminarayana said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

He objected to the State government allegedly spending ₹600 crore on taking people to the Polavaram project, being implemented with Central funds and termed Mr. Naidu ‘a contractor’ for it. He urged people to participate in a big way in Mr. Modi’s meeting at the Railway Grounds in the city and welcome him as he was coming after avenging the CRPF jawans in the Pulwama incident. A heavy turnout was expected, he said though he did not hazard a guess. But people were eager to listen to the Prime Minister, he said.

Party MP K. Haribabu, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, party leaders Suresh Reddy, Kasi Viswanatha Raju and Sanyasi Raju and city president M. Nagendra participated.