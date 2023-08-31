HamberMenu
Kamanagaruvu residents confront Minister Viswarup’s son over Konaseema arson case

The locals allege that many people were arrested after false cases were registered against them

August 31, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Residents of Kamanagaruvu village in Konaseeema district expressed anger at Pinipe Srikanth, son of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup, alleging that fabricated cases were registered against some villagers in the Amalapuram arson case.

A group of residents including women intercepted the vehicle of Mr. Srikanth when he arrived at Kamanagaruvu village near Amalapuram to participate in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme on August 31 (Thursday).

They blamed him for the arrest of their family members in the Amalapuram violence case.

Trouble broke out in Amalapuram in May last year when Konaseema Sadhana Samithi gave a ‘Chalo Amalapuram’ call opposing the government’s move to rename the district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The police identified that about 250 persons were involved in the incident. The protesters attacked police personnel and torched the houses of Mr. Pinipe Viswarup and Mummidivaram MLA P. Satish.

Alleging that the residents of Kamanagaruvu were falsely implicated and arrested in the case, the locals had an argument with Mr. Srikanth. However, the officials and the police brought the situation under control.

