Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada police file chargesheet in girl’s murder case within a week

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu on Monday stated that a chargesheet has been filed within a week in the murder case of 22-year-old K. Devika. 

On October 10, a youth Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana reportedly attacked and killed Devika near Karapa in Kakinada district for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal.

In an official release, the SP said, “The chargesheet has been filed on Monday. All the necessary investigations have been completed. The forensic lab report will be added to the chargesheet within a week.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
crime
investigation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 10:11:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kakinada-police-file-chargesheet-in-girls-murder-case-within-a-week/article66021583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY