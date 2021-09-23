Kakinada Mayor alleges threats from MLA

Sunkara Pavani says her movements are under CCTV surveillance

Kakinada Mayor Sunkara Pavani on Wednesday lodged a complaint with East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, alleging threats by Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Ms. Pavani, a TDP leader who completed four years as Kakinada Mayor last week, is facing a no-confidence motion against her by the council members.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Pavani alleged that some supporters of Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy had been creating nuisance in front of her house.

“Some people have installed CCTV cameras near my house to record my movements round the clock. Some strangers have been roaming near my house since last week. My family members are worried with such activities. It is a threat to my privacy and my life. These are tactics by my rivals to force me to resign as the Mayor. It will not happen. I am prepared to face such challenges,” Ms. Pavani told the media.

On Wednesday, the SP sent some police personnel to the house of Ms. Pavani. The Mayor showed them the CCTV cameras.

No-confidence motion

Meanwhile, District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran is yet to announce the date for a special meeting of the Municipal Council to move the no-confidence motion against the Mayor.